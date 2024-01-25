Officers seek for information about several deer shot, left to waste in Teton Canyon

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - During the first week of January, Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers discovered four mule deer that had been shot near Teton Canyon in Fremont County.

Three of those deer were deceased and left to waste, while the fourth was still alive but mortally injured. Officers are asking for tips from the public to aid in their investigation and help lead them to the individual(s) responsible. No hunting seasons were open during the time of the incident.

“The Teton Canyon deer herd had a rough winter last year and are currently focused on foraging, making them easy targets,” Conservation Officer Charlie Anderson said. “It is particularly sad to see a crime like this happen when populations are down, and most people are doing their best to help the deer herds recover by leaving them undisturbed.”

Anyone with information on the killing of these deer is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999, report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher, or contact the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-360-2854.

Callers can remain anonymous when reporting poaching activities and may be eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime.