Chaplains of Idaho are there to help

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - When a fire displaces someone, our state isn't without resources.

The Chaplains of Idaho serve through law enforcement and first responder agencies and help those facing a crisis get the help they need to keep going.

"The world is not getting any easier. And for our first responders, the burden is great. I want them to go home at the end of their shift and I want the burden to be light. I want them to lay their head down and not worry about that family that was just involved in a critical incident. I want them to be able to say, 'I know the chaplains are taking care of them. I don't have to worry about them. Someone is beside them.'" Chaplains of Idaho founder Christa Trinchera said.

Right now, the Chaplains of Idaho serve more than 12 agencies across six counties and are looking to grow to serve even more.