Gov. Little to send state police troopers to Texas-Mexico border

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Friday he is following up on a promise he made during his State of the State and Budget Address by sending two more teams of Idaho State Police troopers to the Texas-Mexico border to assist with securing our nation’s border.

Governor Little also issued a proclamation naming January “Idaho Stands With Texas in Securing the Nation’s Border Month.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott this week declared Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself in the face of the crisis at the southern border.

This time, Governor Little said the troopers will learn the best tactics to respond to those who smuggle and abuse vulnerable people.

“They will come back to Idaho with better knowledge to stop these perpetrators in our state and, as they did before, our troopers will debrief and train their law enforcement colleagues around the state when they return,” Governor Little said.

The troopers will be deployed in their new mission in the coming weeks.