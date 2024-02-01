Kids win big at Hyde Pond Kids Ice Fishing Derby

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - More than 60 young anglers came out for the 31st Annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby held Jan. 27 at Hyde Pond near Salmon.

The kids had a fun-filled morning learning about fishing and spending time in beautiful winter weather with family and friends. Anglers traveled from far and wide throughout Lemhi County, southeastern Idaho, and a handful from Utah.

Big fish prizes for the fishing derby were divided into four age categories: 5 and under, 6-8, 9-11 and 12-16. The overall big fish caught during the derby was a 4.6 pound rainbow trout caught by Braxton Santos in the 6-8 year-old category.

The remaining big fish winners by age category were: five and under Mason Davis (3.4 pounds), and 9-11 years old Bray Mulkey (three pounds). This year, we did not have any anglers in the 12-16 years old category enter the contest. All four winners won a rod and reel combination, along with other fishing supplies, donated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

There were 25 tagged fish swimming around in the pond for the kid’s fishing derby. Any kid who caught a tagged fish during the fishing derby won a $25 cash prize donated by local businesses, organizations, and private citizens.

This year, 4 lucky anglers brought a tagged fish through the ice during the four-hour fishing derby. Besides the grand prizes and cash for tagged fish, every child went home with a gift bag donated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

“The community support for this event continues to be amazing,” said Brett Kelly, Fish and Game fisheries biologist who helped coordinate the event. “There were a lot of smiles and happy faces today, and some even caught their first fish ever, so thank you to all the generous sponsors.”