State requests public comments for new 2024-2027 state workforce plan

Idaho's workforce development system is comprised of a network of state, regional, local agencies and organizations that provide a range of services. This includes employment, education, training, and overall support to help all job-seekers secure good jobs while providing businesses with the skilled workers they need to compete in a global economy.

Interested individuals, parties and or organizations are encouraged to present their views on the new plan by calling 208-488-7572, emailing WIOAPlan@labor.idaho.gov, or sending their comments via mail to the Idaho Workforce Development Council, 514 W Jefferson St., Suite 131, Boise, ID 83702. Public comments are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.

You can view the draft of the plan on the Workforce Development Council’s website.