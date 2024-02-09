Skip to Content
Commission approves territory allocation agreements in southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has approved territory allocation agreements between Idaho Power and United Electric Co-op that will allow customers to receive service from United Electric for an irrigation pump and residence.

Idaho Power and United Electric said it would be less expensive for the customers to interconnect to United Electric’s system than Idaho Power’s.

A territory allocation agreement can be approved as long as it doesn’t conflict with the Electric Supplier Stabilization Act.

The act is designed to promote harmony between electricity suppliers, prohibit the pirating of customers, discourage duplication of electric facilities, stabilize service territories and stabilize consumers.

In reaching its decision, the commission determined the territory allocation agreements followed the Electric Supplier Stabilization Act because they avoid the duplication of facilities and promote harmony between the two utilities.

