Idaho joins multi-state settlement with crypto-investment company

today at 6:13 PM
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The State of Idaho is joining a multi-state settlement with a crypto-investment company.

The $1.5 million settlement would resolve an investigation into Tradestation’s Crypto interest-earning program.

The agreement says Tradestation failed to register securities with the securities and exchange commission.

The scheme lasted from 2020 to 2022.

It allowed tradestation to invest consumer’s money without any SEC oversight.

