Red Cross: Communities urged to give blood as winter threat continues

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply this month.

You can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. People of all blood types, especially type O blood donors, are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals at a moment’s notice.

As February continues, so does the potential for additional weather systems to disrupt blood drives and the ability to provide critical blood products to hospitals. While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate in recent weeks to combat a significant drop in the blood supply, more donors are needed now to ensure the blood supply remains ready for those in need of lifesaving medical procedures.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 12-29:

BANNOCK

Pocatello

2/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Elevate Fitness, 1800 Garrett Way

2/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pocatello Institute of Religion, 1011 E Carter

2/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southeast Idaho Council of Governments, 214 E. Center

2/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Smart Premier Realty blood drive at American Red Cross, 4155 Yellowstone Ave, Pine Ridge Mall

2/28/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Veteran Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave.

BINGHAM

Blackfoot

2/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blackfoot South Stake, 900 S.. Riverton Road

2/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., LDS Rose Building, 403 N. 150 W.

2/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Stewart Hoover Post #23, 436 North Fisher St.

2/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blackfoot Idaho East Stake Center, 1289 Mount Putnam Drive

BONNEVILLE

Idaho Falls

2/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3195 S. Holmes Ave.

2/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., EIRMC Professional Office Building, 2860 Channing Way

2/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CEI Health Sciences Building #6, 1600 S. 25th E.

2/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Idaho Falls Stake Center, 1155 1st St.

2/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hampton Inn, 2500 Channing Way, sponsored by First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Iona

2/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Iona Idaho South Stake, 5169 Denning Ave.

FRANKLIN

Dayton

2/28/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Dayton LDS Church, 825 N. Westside Highway

Preston

2/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Preston High School, 151 E. Second S.

JEFFERSON

Rigby

2/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Rigby Idaho East Stake Center, 4021 E. 300 N.

MADISON

Rexburg

2/28/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., BYU-ID Center, 50 W. Viking St.

2/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., BYU-ID Center, 50 W. Viking St.

POWER

American Falls

2/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 656 Tyhee Road

In thanks for helping, all who come to give in February will get a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.