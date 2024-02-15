Skip to Content
Idaho

Athletes gear up for Special Olympics Friday

Special Olympics
By
New
today at 11:53 AM
Published 12:02 PM

ALBION, Idaho (KIFI) - Some of the Idaho's finest athletes are gearing up for the 2024 Idaho Winter Special Olympics. 

20 athletes from the Pocatello, Burley and Boise areas qualified for this year's competition at Pomerelle Ski Resort. 

The participants range in age from teens to 50's.

“We get really excited to host these games,” Pomerelle general manager Jody Burrows said. “From, the athletes to the spectators and even our own guests—we all appreciate the energy they bring to the mountain.”

The competition is Friday, Feb. 16 at Pomerelle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content