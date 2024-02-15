Athletes gear up for Special Olympics Friday

ALBION, Idaho (KIFI) - Some of the Idaho's finest athletes are gearing up for the 2024 Idaho Winter Special Olympics.

20 athletes from the Pocatello, Burley and Boise areas qualified for this year's competition at Pomerelle Ski Resort.

The participants range in age from teens to 50's.

“We get really excited to host these games,” Pomerelle general manager Jody Burrows said. “From, the athletes to the spectators and even our own guests—we all appreciate the energy they bring to the mountain.”

The competition is Friday, Feb. 16 at Pomerelle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.