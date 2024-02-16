2 vehicle crash SH75 south of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday at approximately 6:45 a.m., SH75 at milepost 102.3, south of Bellevue.

According to Idaho Falls Police, a 27-year-old Fairfield man was driving a 2004 Ford F150 pickup was northbound on SH75 and crossed center line and went into the southbound lane of travel.

A 62-year-old woman was driving a school bus was southbound on SH75. The pickup was struck by the bus and went off the left shoulder.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Driver of the pickup was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. No kids were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Lanes of travel were blocked for about two hours.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.