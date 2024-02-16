75th Anniversary Party and Torch Light Parade at Pebble Creek Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pebble Creek Ski Area is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, and to commemorate this honor, Pebble Creek will be hosting a Torch Light Parade Saturday, Feb. 17.

Local musicians, Best By Yesterday, will be performing upstairs in the lodge beginning at 5:00 p.m. providing music for dancing. Then at 7:00 p.m., watch as Pebble Creek staff and guests ski down with flaming torches.

A limited number of torches to ski with are available to anyone interested. Skiers participating must be an expert skier and at least 18 years old and can sign up ahead of time in the office.

Saturday night will also be open for night skiing. A limited amount of discount night ski tickets will be at Barrie's Ski & Sports. Otherwise, $25 night ski lift tickets can be purchased at the ticket window.

There is no charge for the 75th celebration or watching the Torchlight Parade.