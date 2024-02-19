Little declares Idaho Community Supported Agriculture Week

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little proclaimed this week as Idaho Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Week.

Feb. 19-25, 2024 recognizes the vital contribution of local family-owned farms and ranches to Idaho's economy and community resilience.

"Community Supported Agriculture plays a pivotal role in connecting consumers with local farmers and ranchers while promoting the consumption of high-quality, Idaho-grown produce," Idaho State Department of Agriculture Marketing Bureau Chief Laura Johnson said. "Governor Little’s proclamation reaffirms the state's commitment to fostering a strong agricultural economy and supporting our local farmers."

CSA is a program in which consumers purchase shares or memberships from a local agricultural producer of an upcoming harvest. In return, consumers receive fresh agricultural goods including protein, dairy, produce, eggs, flowers and even honey.

There are more than 80 CSA programs available across Idaho, providing residents with ample opportunities to directly engage with local farmers and ranchers when sourcing of their food.

"Idaho CSA Week provides a fantastic way for Idaho residents to come together to forge connections with their farmers, savor freshly harvested grown and raised products and actively bolster their community's local food network,” Idaho Preferred Program Manager Erica White said.