Town hall with Idaho Senate leadership Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - You are invited to join Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow for a statewide telephone town meeting.

The one-hour conversation moderated by AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will focus on the legislative session, property taxes, health care issues and other topics important to Idahoans of all ages.

“It’s important for elected officials to communicate with our shared constituencies about the direction the state is headed and the decisions that are being made at the Capitol. We’re grateful for these meaningful conversations,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “In this day and age, it can be challenging to get unfiltered information directly from policy makers. That’s why a conversation with Idaho Senate leadership is extremely valuable.”

The hour-long conversation begins Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m. MT.

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

Listen to the live stream at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org or during the Facebook live conversation.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not.