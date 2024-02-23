Leap into a new career at Caldwell’s hiring event Feb. 29

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) - Job seekers are encouraged to “leap into a new career” at a hiring event in Caldwell, Thursday, Feb. 29.

The hiring event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until noon at the Idaho Department of Labor office located at 4514 Thomas Jefferson St.

Employers planning to attend include Admiral Beverage Corp., Amalgamated Sugar, Big Tex Trailers, Blue Ribbon Landscape and Maintenance, CS Beef Packers, CTI Foods, D&B Supply and more.

For more information, visit the calendar of events.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring an updated resume and dress for success.

For job search tips, including interview tips, visit labor.idaho.gov/publications. Search under Job Seeker Publications.

Customers with disabilities who need a reasonable accommodation to participate can contact David.Arciniega@labor.idaho.gov or Matt.Bennett@labor.idaho.gov. Job seekers can also call the Caldwell office at 208-364-7781. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.

Attending a job seeker event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.