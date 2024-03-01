Pomerelle Kid’s Day competition rescheduled

ALBION, Idaho (KIFI) – Cold temperatures and high winds forecasted for Saturday has caused Pomerelle Mountain Resort’s popular Kid’s Day Competition to be rescheduled.

The competition originally scheduled for Saturday, March 2 has been moved to Saturday, March 23.

“It’s not a lot of fun for little skiers and snowboarders when it’s snowing sideways and way too cold,” resort spokeswoman Gretchen Anderson said. “We want the kids to have an extremely positive experience, and we decided to wait until Mother Nature cooperates.”

Skiers and snowboarders who are 12 years and younger are invited to take part in the annual event. The day is full of races. The competition is open to all abilities, and there will be trophies and prizes.

Parents, grandparents and fans can watch all the excitement from the finish line as it is easily accessible by foot.

Kids must pre-register HERE. Racing begins at 1:00 p.m. There is a $25 registration fee, plus a $10 bib deposit. The deposit will be refunded when the bib is returned. A release waiver must be signed by legal guardians, and the waivers can also be found at the Pomerelle ticket office.