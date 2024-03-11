Veterans with disabilities can apply online for property tax benefit

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Some Idaho veterans with disabilities are eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,500 on their Idaho residence and up to one acre of land.

Veterans can apply for the benefit online at tax.idaho.gov/proptaxrelief. They’ll need an email address. They also can get a paper application on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor. They must apply online or file the application with their county assessor by Monday, April 15.

Veterans might qualify for a property tax benefit in 2024 if both of these apply:

They’re recognized as a 100% service-connected disabled veteran or receive 100% compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) due to individual unemployability.

They own and live in a home in Idaho that’s their primary residence as of April 14, 2024. The property must have a current homeowner's exemption. The home can be a mobile home.



There are no income limits. Most veterans must apply for the benefit each year. However, veterans with documented permanent and total disabilities don’t need to reapply each year. Their benefit will renew automatically.



When applying, applicants need to include a current letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation due to individual unemployability as of Jan. 1, 2024.

Veterans with a disability might also qualify for more property tax relief based on their income. Visit the Property Tax Reduction page on the Tax Commission’s website to learn more.



For more information about the benefit: