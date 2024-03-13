Proposal to cut antlerless deer, antelope hunts to help herds recover in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Fish and Game staff are proposing to make alterations to the 2024 hunting season to give recovering mule deer and pronghorn additional reprieve.

In May 2023, the commission originally cut deer and pronghorn controlled hunt tags due to winter severity in the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions and are proposing to make the same alterations to the 2024 hunting season.

“We recognize the sensitivity of antlerless mule deer hunts, and have also heard concerns from hunters,” Fish and Game’s Deer and Elk Coordinator Toby Boudreau said. “Despite a much-needed mild winter this year, we still want to give east Idaho’s mule deer and pronghorn populations some more recovery time.”

Fish and Game wildlife staff will be proposing its modifications to the 2024 hunting seasons at the March Commission meeting on March 20 in Boise. The proposed changes include several controlled hunts and landowner appreciation (LAP) hunts.

Those who are interested can check out the full list of big game season adjustments ahead of the March Commission meeting here.

The March 20 Commission meeting will be streamed live on Zoom, beginning at 8 a.m. MDT.