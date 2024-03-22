Skip to Content
Man arrested for reportedly attacking woman

Nicholas Nelson
MCSO
Nicholas Nelson
By
today at 11:10 AM
Published 2:40 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A woman is recovering and a man is facing charges after the Madison County Sheriff's Office used specialized off-road vehicles to get to a woman who had been allegedly attacked by a man in a cabin in the Green Canyon area of the county Wednesday. 

The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived, they found the woman and Nicholas Nelson. 

Nelson was arrested and is facing charges of felony domestic violence, felony intimidating a witness, felony attempted strangulation and felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Nelson's bond was set at $200,000.

