Workshop scheduled regarding proposed sale of natural gas utility in Franklin County

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has scheduled a workshop in early April regarding an application to buy a natural gas utility that provides service to customers in Franklin County, Idaho.

Questar Gas Company, doing business as Dominion Energy Utah, and Enbridge Quail Holdings, LLC submitted a joint notice and application for commission approval of a proposed transaction whereby Enbridge Quail Holdings will acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Fall West Holdco LLC, the parent company of Questar Gas, from Dominion Energy, Inc.

The public utilities commission is hosting a workshop on Wednesday, April 3, at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The workshop will provide customers with an overview of the application and commission staff will be available to answer questions. To watch the workshop online, please visit idahogov.webex.com and enter meeting number 2633 552 9472. Then click on the green “Join” button. At the next window, please enter this password: WednesdayMeeting. Next, please click on the green “Join Webinar” button. At the next window, please enter your name and e-mail address, then click on the “next” button. Then click on the green “Join Webinar” button.

To participate over the phone, please call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2633 552 9472 when prompted.

Written comments on the application are being accepted until Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Comments are required to be filed through the commission’s website or by e-mail unless computer access is not available. To submit comments using the commission website, visit puc.idaho.gov and click on the “Case Comment Form” link on the upper left side of the page. Use case number QST-G-23-01 when filling out the form. The commenter should also include their name and address. If using e-mail, comments are required to be sent to the commission secretary, Enbridge Quail Holdings and Questar Gas Company at the e-mail addresses listed below. If computer access is not available, comments can be mailed to the commission, Enbridge Quail Holdings and Questar at the addresses listed below. Those submitting comments through the mail are required to include their name, address and case number QST-G-23-01.

For the Idaho Public Utilities Commission:

Commission Secretary

Idaho Public Utilities Commission

P.O. Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0074

secretary@puc.idaho.gov

Street address for express mail:

11331 W. Chinden Blvd.

Building 8, Suite 201-A

Boise, ID 83714

For Enbridge Quail Holdings, LLC:

George Sampas

Tia Barancik

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

125 Broad Street

New York, NY 10004

sampasg@sullcrom.com

barancikt@sullcrom.com

For Questar Gas Company:

Kelly Mendenhall

Jennifer Nelson Clark

Dominion Energy Utah

333 South State Street

P.O. Box 45360

Salt Lake City, UT 84145

Cameron Sabin

Mayer Brown LLP

201 S. Main Street, Suite 1100

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

csabin@mayerbrown.com