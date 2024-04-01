McCammon looking forward to new fire station

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of McCammon is looking forward to starting construction on its brand new fire station. The new building will also look to hold other city operations as well. Bannock County will be paying for the project and EMS personnel that will be on site in the new station.

The main motivation for this project is the city has had massive troubles with EMS response time in the past. McCammon doesn't currently have a fire station at all. The time from a 9-1-1 call to EMS arriving on scene in McCammon would usually last somewhere between 30 minutes and an hour. Bannock County officials agree that needs to change.

The city is also looking to putting their entire city hall department into the building as well. Currently, the city hall is housed in an old train depot on one side of the town.

The groundbreaking for the facility takes place on Wednesday.