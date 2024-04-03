Free hazardous waste disposal returns to Fort Hall Mine Landfill this Saturday

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIF) – Household Hazardous Waste days are returning to the Fort Hall Mine Landfill this Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Bannock County residents can dispose of their household hazardous waste for free at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill on the first Saturday of every month from April to October.

Household hazardous waste includes items like batteries, unused paint, motor oil, pesticides, bleach, and propane tanks. For a complete list of acceptable hazardous waste, click HERE.

The Fort Hall Mine Landfill, located at 1500 N Fort Hall Mine Road in Pocatello, offers free hazardous waste disposal this year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7 and Oct. 5.

Hazardous waste can have negative and potentially harmful effects on human health and the environment if it is not properly disposed of. Improper disposal of household hazardous waste can include pouring it down the drain, on the ground, into storm sewers, or throwing it out with regular trash.

For more information on how to properly store and dispose of hazardous waste, click HERE.