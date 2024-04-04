District opens snowcat skiing area to snowmobiles

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KIFI) — The Fairfield Ranger District has opened the 1,965 acres snowcat skiing area above Soldier Mountain Ski Area to snowmobiles.

“Guided snowcat skiing, as of March 26, 2024, has wrapped up for this season and opening the area up as quickly as possible for snowmobiling is our goal. I want to thank the snowmobile community for respecting the closure during snowcat skiing operations over the past winter,” Fairfield District Ranger Matt Filbert said.

Snowmobilers are asked to park in the north end of the ski area parking lot. Motorized access will be temporarily authorized along a marked corridor through the ski area or via the South Fork of Soldier Creek to get to the snowcat skiing area. Soldier Mountain Ski Area remains closed to motorized use outside of the marked corridor.