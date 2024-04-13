Shoshone Falls After Dark returns for the month of May

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate Shoshone Falls again this spring for the fourth year in a row. However, this time the event will stretch for the entire month of May weekly Thursdays through Sundays.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism marketing and event coordinator Haley Evans, this event has sold out each year with viewers coming from all over the country.

"Shoshone Falls After Dark has quickly become one of the region's most popular events, and we're thrilled to expand it so even more people can experience this breathtaking spectacle," Evans said. "Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's most iconic and beloved landmarks, and showering this magnificent high-desert landscape with a symphony of lights and music under the stars is truly magical and mesmerizing."

Once again the presenters are partnering with Midnight Production Studios in Twin Falls to immerse visitors in lights, music and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls. Plus, renowned Idaho DJ Eric Rhodes

will serve up his signature, high-energy mix of pre-recorded music.

Event merchandise will be available for purchase at the shows from Magic Valley Mobile Swag, and the Glazed Over donut and drink truck will be on hand to sell treats.

Michael Watson, chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, said the financial institution is excited to help bring this popular attraction back for the fourth consecutive year and is thrilled it has

become an annual tradition.

"Idaho Central Credit Union is so proud to be a part of the Shoshone Falls After Dark event again this year," Watson said. "The vibrant music and light show illuminating the falls at night takes it to a next-level magical experience. If you haven't had a chance to check this out yet, now is the time."

Renowned as the "Niagara of the West," Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall, 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls.

Viewers will have the opportunity to enter the park after hours and view the falls illuminated with lights choreographed to music with their pre-purchased, timed vehicle ticket. The light show will run for about 10 minutes on a loop until about 10:30 p.m.

This year's show will be shorter than previous ones to allow for more ticket sales because the event has a history of sell-out nights.

Vehicle tickets cost $20. Go to visitsouthidaho.com for more details and to buy tickets.