Shop fire damages estimated at $350K

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A shop fire Wednesday in Rigby has caused an estimated $350,000 in damages.

Central Fire District Fire Chief Carl Anderson said crews were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to 4040 E 100 N for a report of smoke coming from a shop. Dispatch reported a neighbor could see a large amount of smoke coming from the outbuilding/shop, and the first arriving deputy reported heavy, black smoke coming from the eaves of an approximately 60 by 40 shop.

Crews cooled down the shop with an exterior attack, and after the first water tender arrived, opened the building and attacked the seat of the fire.

Chief Anderson said the fire appears to have started near the fifth wheel hitch of a newer toy hauler-fifth wheel trailer. The trailer is destroyed, and the shop and contents have severe smoke damage.

The loss damage to the building and contents is estimated at around $350,000.