DEQ seeks comment on draft water reuse permit renewal for Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center percolation ponds

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit renewal for the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center (INTEC) percolation ponds.

INTEC currently operates a municipal recycled water facility in Butte County, Idaho. Under reuse permit M-130-06, the facility applies recycled water to 4.2 acres within the Idaho National Laboratory Site. The facility’s current permit expires on June 1, 2024, and the proposed draft permit would reauthorize operations for an additional ten years.

The draft reuse permit establishes monitoring requirements, limits on hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the permittee was also required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The permit materials are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street, Boise, Idaho 83706), DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 N. Skyline, Suite B, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Written comments will be accepted through June 24, 2024, at 5 p.m. MST. Submit comments electronically using the form below or by mail or email to:

Tyler Ayers

900 N. Skyline, Suite B

Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402

tyler.ayers@deq.idaho.gov