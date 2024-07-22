State GOP expresses concern over Biden’s endorsement of Kamala Harris

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Republican Party is weighing in on President Joe Biden's decision to bow out from this November's race for the White House.

The President announced his decision on Sunday. A few hours after the President's announcement, the State GOP took to social media to express concern over Biden's endorsement of his VP, Kamala Harris.

Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon writes, "Despite serious questions about his capacity to serve another four years, 14 million Democrats nationwide supported the incumbent president. Today, those concerns were validated as Biden officially dropped out of the presidential race."

Moon also pointed out differences between the nomination of their candidate versus the democrat party, asking what "was the point of the primary campaign."

She writes that Biden's drop from the race "means the democratic party will disregard the voice of the people and allow a small number of party elites to choose their nominee.”

"The right to vote is sacred, and it is our duty as party leaders and elected officials to honor the voice of the people as expressed through their vote," Moon continues. "America cannot endure another four years of undemocratic rule by a party of corrupt oligarchs."

You can read Moon's full statement below.