Island Park named America’s ‘Best Small Mountain Town’

Island Park, Idaho (KIFI) - A piece of eastern Idaho is being recognized for some outstanding reasons.

Travel Plus Leisure Magazine listed Island Park as the best small mountain town in the country in a recent list of America's best small towns to visit.

According to the article, Island Park stands out for its variety of outdoor activities as well as indoor comforts.

The article's author, Lydia Mansel, says to ask any angler in the West about stand-out fly fishing, and you will likely hear about Henry's Fork, with several of the most popular sections converging in Island Park.

Other outdoor activities she suggests are renting a UTV or snowmobile, or visiting Mesa Falls and Yellowstone.

As far as where to stay, the Yellowstone Peaks Hotel is recommended by the magazine, as a "boutique property with 21 freestanding cabins," and lots of amenities.

There are also recommendations for restaurants with riverside views, and a comprehensive set of reasons to visit Island Park in every season.