Pocatello war hero and Medal of Honor recipient honored at local event

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association hosted an event Saturday night honoring Pocatello war hero and Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant James E. Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson served in the Marine Corps in both World War II and the Korean War. On December 2, 1953, Sgt. Johnson was listed as 'missing in action' after he stayed behind in battle to cover the withdrawal of his platoon.

In 1953, Sgt. Johnson was officially listed as 'killed in action' and later posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroism.

The Bannock County Veteran's Memorial Building historian, Miguel Dominic, worked to have Sgt. Johnson's Medal of Honor returned to Pocatello in hopes that more people would come to know Sgt. Johnson's story.

"I think it's important for Pocatello residents to remember our hometown hero," said Dominic.

At the event on Saturday night, the medal was unveiled in a new case at the Veterans Memorial Building Museum. Sgt. Johnson's daughter, Stephanie Johnson, who was flown into Pocatello from Atlanta, Georgia to attend.

"He [Sgt. Johnson] left before I ever knew him," said Stephanie Johnson in a speech at the event. "But so many people have saved him in their hearts and their thoughts that I have come to know him and know myself."

Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England officially named November 2 'James E. Johnson Day' in honor the Pocatello hero.

Sgt. Johnson's Medal of Honor is on display at the Bannock County Veteran's Memorial Building Museum. The museum is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.