Idaho National Guard deployed to help with Presidential Inauguration

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—Approximately 350 Soldiers and Airmen from the Idaho National Guard left Boise Friday morning for Washington, D.C., to assist with the Presidential Inauguration.

Idaho is one of 40 National Guard states providing support for the event. They will be helping with crowd management, traffic control, and emergency responses.

(Idaho National Guard)

“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Idaho National Guard as they mobilize to support civil authorities during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.,” said Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Their professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment to our nation exemplify the very best of our state and our military tradition. I have full confidence in their ability to represent Idaho with honor and ensure the safety and security of this historic event.”

The Soldiers and Airmen will return home after the inauguration.