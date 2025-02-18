Family of Teton county murder victims respond to guilty plea – Local News 8 Exclusive

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - The family of Kali Randall Best is speaking out for the first time since her husband, Jeremy Best, admitted to killing Kali, their unborn baby, and their infant son.

"This last year and however many months has been a lot to take in and the last few days have been no exception," Kali's cousin Meg Fischer told Local News 8 in an exclusive interview.

Kali was found bleeding to death from a gunshot wound outside a shop at their home in Victor on November 30, 2023. Her husband Jeremy was missing, along with the couple's 10-month-old son Zeke.

After an extensive search, Jeremy Best was found two days later in a remote area of Bonneville County. His son Zeke was found dead nearby.

Meg tells us Kali's family has spent the last two years in and out of courtrooms. She says her family is relieved that Kali's siblings, parents, and extended family will not have to go through a trial.

"We knew that that was going to be very challenging," said Meg. "There's going to be a lot of information that we were going to have to relive, probably new information that we would be finding out. And so I am grateful for my aunt and uncle and my cousins that this is not something that we have to endure or live through again."

"We're happy to see some finalization..."

February 13, the Teton County murder suspect pleaded guilty to their murders as part of a felony mediation conducted in Bonneville County, which included family members of the victims.

Kali's brother, Brian Randall, told Local News 8 that the Valentine's Day guilty plea is a step towards a final resolution.

"I think as a family, we're happy to see some finalization, whether it was in a plea deal or if it had been a trial," Brian told Local News 8. "But, the justice system is there to get justice. So no matter how that happens, justice matters is on its way to being served."

Best is expected in court for sentencing on the murder charges on July 23.