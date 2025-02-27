Developers unveil new plans for land by Pocatello Regional Airport

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Bannock Development Corporation has announced plans for phase one of their upcoming 'CREST (convention, recreation, entertainment, sports, and travel) Pocatello Project' on Thursday.

The CREST Pocatello Project would bring developments like sports fields, restaurants, and a convention center to an area of city land near the Pocatello Regional Airport.

"Through visionary planning, we've identified the potential of the airport property to serve as more than just a transit point but as an economic engine for our entire region," said MiaCate Kennedy, CEO of Bannock Development Corporation.

Kennedy said the project is designed to bolster the Portneuf Valley's economic growth and create new opportunities for tourism and business.

At this time, it is not known when work on the CREST Pocatello Project will begin or when it is slated to be completed. Local News 8 will provide updates as more information becomes available.