BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill that would make a firing-squad the primary method of execution in Idaho is on it's way to Governor Little's desk.

House Bill 37 passed the Idaho Senate in a 28-7 vote on Wednesday.

If the bill becomes law, the changes will apply to executions carried out on or after July 1, 2026.

Local News 8 has included the complete text of the bill below.