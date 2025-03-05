Idaho Senate approves potential $253 million income tax cut

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Senate passed a projected $253 million tax cut, in addition to exemptions for military pensions and the removal of capital gains on bullion.

House Bill 40 passed the Senate by a 27-8 vote and now moves to Governor Brad Little's desk for final approval.

"Money that will stay in Idahoans' pockets"

The bill's sponsor, (R) Sen. Doug Ricks of Rexburg, said HB 40 would allow Idahoans to keep more of their hard-earned money.

"All of us have witnessed and understood in the last few years, when there's been stimulus dollars given to individuals, taxpayers, they spend that, and that stimulates the economy," Sen. Ricks told members of the Senate. "And in our times, we know our families, especially with children, are getting hit hard at the grocery store."

"HB-40 betrays working families"

Discussion surrounding the bill lasted well over an hour. Much of the debate centered around the climate of economic uncertainty as Trump administration and retaliatory tariffs went into effect Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow (D) argued that HB 40 would only benefit wealthy Idahoans, shifting the tax burden to working families. According to a report by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, working families with a household income between $55,600 and $91,800 would only save around $127 on average.

"I think this tax bill is not only irresponsible, it's regressive. It betrays working families," Sen. Wintrow told the assembly. "Now, I don't know the last time you went to the grocery, but I could barely get out with $127...This doesn't help working families. In fact, it creates a larger gap between the haves and the have nots."

Sen. Wintrow referenced a report released earlier this week by the Division of Financial Management, estimating that the state is nearly $57 million behind predicted revenues for the fiscal year. Wintrow argued that the conservative thing to do would be not to cut the revenue that funds "the very services Idahoans need."

Republican Senators Jim Guthrie and Jim Woodward joined Democratic Senators in opposing the bill.

Governor Brad Little now has five days from the time the bill reaches his desk to make a decision.