Fish and Game investigating poaching incidents near Thatcher

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating the illegal killings of two trumpeter swans and three mule deer within a five-mile area near Thatcher, Idaho.

Several people have reported finding dead animals near the area in December 2024. Fish and Game officials said they do not know if the two poaching incidents are related, but they are asking for any information that could help them in their investigation.

"If we want to preserve, protect, perpetuate, manage these species for years to come, for future generations, we have to make sure that we're managing them and we are protecting those populations," said Jennifer Jackson, communications manager for Fish and Game's Southeast Region. "It doesn't mean you can't have hunting and fishing and trapping–that's part of conservation... but it does mean we have to follow rules and regulations to ensure, viable, sustainable populations for the future."

Killing trumpeter swans is illegal and punishable with $200 fines per swan as well as federal penalties because trumpeter swans are migratory birds. Because the three deer were killed out of season, fines could total as much as $2,800, with additional fines for wasting.

If you have any information about the poaching incidents, you can contact Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999 to leave an anonymous tip. You can also contact Fish and Game at 208-232-4703, or by visiting their website.