Florida Governor visits Idaho Statehouse to push for balanced budget amendment

BOISE, Idaho (Idahonews.com) — Idaho Governor Little and Florida Governor DeSantis spoke live from the Idaho Capitol speaking on a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution.

The Governors are discussing an Article V amendment to the Constitution that would force the Federal Government to operate on a balanced budget. To trigger an Article V change to the Constitution requires 2/3rds of the States to ratify the change. 27 States have already ratified.

Governor DeSantis pointed to the Federal Governments ballooning national debt, the interest payment on which is now the second largest expenditure behind the military.

Opponents have pointed to concerns that a States Convention could lead to unintended consequences, but Governor DeSantis says that with a majority of states being conservative, there is no way that "say, the Second Amendment could be changed, for example."

Governors Little and DeSantis speak about a balanced budget amendment on Monday. (KBOI CBS 2)

Governor DeSantis believes that once 32 or 33 states have ratified an Article V convention, that Congress would act quickly to write their own legislation to avoid being left out of the process.

"States like Idaho and Florida are precisely what President Trump envisions for America. Our states run balanced budgets not just because our state constitutions require it but because it is just the right thing to do,” Governor Little said. “Now is the time to step up and help President Trump stop the runaway freight train of federal spending. It's not what the founders envisioned for our great country. I want to thank Governor DeSantis for coming all the way to Idaho for this important message.”

