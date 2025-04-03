Construction continues on new Bannock County Fairgrounds exhibit hall

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The brand new exhibit hall at the Bannock County Fairgrounds is nearing completion as crews work to finish the building in time for the fair in August.

The new building will feature a large event space for fair exhibits, a kitchen, meeting rooms, restrooms, and office space for fair staff, all included in an effort to make for a better fair experience for people in the area.

"Bannock County, in recent years, has been investing in the facilities down here at the fair because this is a true gem of the community," said Emma Iannacone, public information officer for Bannock County. "The Bannock County Fair has been a tradition for families for decades, and so seeing something new come into these fairgrounds is really exciting because it just shows the commitment to maintaining this fair for the community."

The 2025 Bannock County Fair starts the first week of August. For more information, click HERE.