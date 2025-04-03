Local boy’s annual blood drive event returns to Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– The fifth annual 'Help Jack Give Back' blood drive is now in full swing and looking for volunteers to roll up their sleeves and donate blood at Chubbuck City Hall this week.

The 'Help Jack Give Back' blood drive was organized by Jack Moser and his family after a serious accident in 2020 left Jack needing eleven units of blood to survive his injuries.

After the accident, then-five-year-old Jack and his family decided to start a bi-annual blood drive as a way to return the favor for the lifesaving blood Jack received after his accident.

"This is just a window of opportunity for somebody to donate blood, which we're constantly making, that could save a life," said Jordan Peterson, blood drive co-organizer and Jack's uncle. "That life could be their nephew, their son, their mom or dad... so it's a good reason for anybody to go give blood."

The first round of the fifth annual Help Jack Give Back blood drive will be on April 3 until 6 PM and April 4 from 9 AM to noon at Chubbuck City Hall. The second blood drive will be in October.

For more information, you can visit the Help Jack Give Back Facebook page. To find blood drives in the area, you can visit the American Red Cross website.