Idaho Gives BBQ event draws dozens of area nonprofits

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Idaho Central Credit Union hosted an 'Idaho Gives BBQ' lunch event attended by dozens of Pocatello area nonprofits on Wednesday.

The Idaho Gives Campaign is a program by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, supported financially by ICCU for the past 13 years, to raise money and awareness for different nonprofit organizations around the state.

"The thing I love about Idaho Gives is it's a way for people within our community to get to know different nonprofits that they didn't really know about ahead of time," said Laura Smith, vice president of community development at ICCU.

So far, the Idaho Gives Campaign has raised nearly $3 million for Idaho nonprofits since they started accepting donations on April 28. The campaign will end on Thursday, May 1.

For more information, you can visit the Idaho Gives website.