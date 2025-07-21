Burley Idaho LDS Temple open house set for November

The following is a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY (News Release) The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the dates for the open house and dedication of the Burley Idaho Temple.

A media day will be held for the Burley Idaho Temple on Monday, November 3, 2025. Invited guests will tour the temple on Tuesday, November 4, and Wednesday, November 5, 2025, and a public open house will be held from Thursday, November 6, through Saturday, November 22, 2025, excluding Sundays.

The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The dedicatory session will be broadcast to all congregations in the Burley Idaho Temple district.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this temple during the April 2021 general conference.

He said then: “Temples are a vital part of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fulness. Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength available in no other way.”

Idaho is home to more than 481,000 members of the Church in around 1,275 congregations. Early Church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855. Several Church presidents are natives of Idaho, including Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter.

The Burley Idaho Temple will be the 11th temple in the state. The Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls Idaho Temples are dedicated temples. Other temples that have been announced or are under construction: the Caldwell, Coeur d’Alene, Montpelier and Teton River Idaho Temples.

Latter-day Saints worship in temples for several reasons: to feel God’s love and peace, to learn more about God’s plan for His children and the gospel of Jesus Christ, to make promises with God and with one’s husband or wife, and to unite families in this life and the next through sacred ordinances.