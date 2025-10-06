Family Services Alliance provides help for domestic violence victims in Southeast Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Domestic violence and abuse continues to be an issue around the world, but in Southeast Idaho, resources are available. Sarah O’Bannion is the executive director of family services in Pocatello and explained the signs of domestic violence

She defines domestic violence as “any behavior that is meant to scare someone or is aggressive in nature, something that is trying to get power over another person. And so that can look like anything from coercive behavior to threatening behavior to physical harm, like hitting or kicking or strangling.”

Signs of someone being an abuser can be telling, but O’Bannion says abusers rarely show signs of violence at the start of the relationship.

“We see things like a lot of jealousy, threatening behavior, doing things that bother you, like think about the fact that you live in the home, often with the person who is harming you,” O’Bannon said, “Many people who use power and control mask their behavior to people outside of their home. So sometimes you will think, ‘oh my goodness, this is the nicest person in the entire world, they’re a rock star in the office,’ They're a great person to hang out with, but they're also harming their partner at home.”

There are also telling signs that someone close to you may be experiencing domestic abuse.

“A couple other things that we often see in survivors that are just trying to survive on a daily basis is a lot of isolation. Often people who use power and control stop their victims from connecting to their friends and their families and their resources and their churches and their neighborhood barbecues. We see that a lot. And then just some general changes in someone's personality,” O’Bannion said.

To help, the best way you can be there for the victim is to understand and have compassion.

“When you are concerned about a friend or family member, I think the one thing that you can really do for that person is to love them. You can really love them and believe them. When someone comes to you and they're willing to share those really difficult things, those, things that feel embarrassing and have been a secret. Sometimes when you are able to listen without judgment, that can be incredibly empowering and incredibly healing,” O’Bannion said.

There are always resources available, if you are in immediate danger, call 911.

The Family Services Alliance also provides free and confidential help for victims. They can assist you with housing, emotional support and court matters.

They will also host a free pumpkin decorating event to raise awareness against domestic violence, which will be on Oct. 27, 2025 from 4:00-5:30 P.M. at the OK Ward Park in Pocatello, Idaho.

The Family Services Alliance’s 24 hour hotline is 251-HELP, or (208)-251-1435.