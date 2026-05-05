Idaho adopts the “Ready, Set, Go!” Wildfire Safety Program for Wildfire Awareness Month

Idaho (KIFI) - As wildfire season approaches amid an abnormally dry, warm spring, Idaho is rolling out a new standardized evacuation system designed to make emergency alerts clearer and easier to follow.

State officials have officially adopted the “Ready, Set, Go” wildfire evacuation program as the statewide standard, aiming to eliminate confusion caused by inconsistent messaging among counties during fast-moving wildfires.

How "Ready, Set, Go" works

The system introduces three simple evacuation levels:

Ready — Be aware of danger and begin to prepare for a possible evacuation

— Be aware of danger and begin to prepare for a possible evacuation Set — Be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice: be packed and ready

— Be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice: be packed and ready Go — Evacuate immediately when directed by local authorities

South Fremont Fire Chief Chris Hill says a consistent approach to safety like this will help residents better understand their risk and respond more quickly in emergency situations.

"We are 100% volunteer here in Fremont," said Hill. "And we love to help, but it's also important to follow local authorities and stay up to date on how hazardous fires can be, especially with the dry summer season we have ahead."

The move comes in response to recommendations outlined in Governor Brad Little’s 2024 wildfire response report, which called for improved evacuation planning, clearer public messaging, and stronger coordination among agencies.

The effort is being implemented through a collaboration between several statewide organizations, including the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association, Idaho Department of Lands, and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.

Officials emphasize that while the messaging is now standardized, local county sheriffs will continue to have the authority to issue evacuation orders. Chief Hill also emphasized the need for a structured system like this, as the South Fremont Fire Department has already received over 50 fire calls by early May.

“It’s got the potential to be probably the worst fire season on record," said Chief Hill. "In March, we usually shouldn't have any fire kills - but we had 29 fire calls. Hopefully, we get some rainfall, but it's bad out there. Just pray. ”

As wildfire activity increases and more communities expand into fire-prone areas, state leaders say having a clear, unified system in place could help save lives.

Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the “Ready, Set, Go” system and stay connected to their local emergency management agencies for updates throughout wildfire season.