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Idaho gas prices jump 13 cents in a week, average now $4.46 per gallon

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today at 6:02 AM
Published 5:28 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Gas prices in Idaho have increased by 13 cents over the past week, bringing the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline to $4.46, as reported by AAA. The national average also stands at approximately $4.46 per gallon, marking a 35-cent rise from the previous week. Idaho is currently ranked 16th nationwide for the highest fuel prices, falling out of the top ten.

“Geopolitical turmoil is still at the heart of the matter, driving up the cost of crude oil and, in turn, gas prices,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.  “The continued uncertainty could make the market pretty jumpy in the short term.”

With the summer travel season just around the corner, Triple AAA's Matthew Conde emphasized that residents should use reward programs and locate the cheapest pumps in their area.

“As we’ve said in recent weeks, try to think like a delivery driver,” Conde said. “Planning a good travel route could help stretch your fuel budget in the coming weeks."

Here’s a look at statewide Idaho gas prices as of 5/4/26:

Boise - $4.40

Coeur d’Alene - $4.54

Franklin - $4.37

Idaho Falls - $4.36

Lewiston - $4.57

Pocatello - $4.41

Rexburg - $4.32

Twin Falls - $4.42

In response to fluctuating gas prices, Local News 8 has updated our website to better serve our viewers. To see the current lowest gas prices around the region, Idaho state gas trends, and national averages, visit our Gas Prices tab now located at the top of the Local News 8 home page.

https://localnews8.com/life/gas-prices/

The renewed rise in oil prices came despite President Donald Trump announcing a plan Sunday dubbed "Project Freedom," under which the United States will "guide" commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. More than 20% of the world's oil supplies typically transit the strait every day, but the war has halted that traffic. Since the war in Iran began in February, the national average price of unleaded gas has risen by over 49%.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter, multimedia journalist, and fill-in anchor for Local News 8.

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