Fire damages Idaho Falls outbuilding

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire caused about $10,000 damage to an outbuilding near the Idaho Falls Airport at around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to 4100 N. 26th West. In addition to the outbuilding, the fire damaged a pickup truck, tools, and piles of wood that were inside the building.

A home, two recreational vehicles and farm equipment was threatened by the fire, but firefighters wre able to extinguish the fire before it reached that equipment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.