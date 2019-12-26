Court revives lawsuit over Yellowstone bison management

Local News

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit filed by an environmental law firm challenging the government’s management of bison from Yellowstone National Park.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Monday reverses a lower court ruling in February that dismissed the lawsuit from the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center.

A three-judge panel said by allowing hunting and hazing of bison, the federal government had taken actions that were a valid target of the lawsuit.

The panel returned the case to U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon for further proceedings and to decide if Cottonwood’s lawyers have valid claims against the state of Montana.