Megaplex theatre planned in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies has announced a joint agreement with Ball Ventures to build a new Megaplex Theatre in Idaho Falls.

The first in Idaho, the theatre complex will be located in Snake River Landing.

In a news release, the two firms announced that plans for the complex are underway and additional details will be announced later.

"Our partnership with Ball Ventures delivers a natural extension to our current theatre offerings in Utah and Nevada," said Gail Miller, owner and chairman of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. "Our mission is to enrich lives and we see this as an opportunity to continue our legacy of providing quality, family friendly entertainment to a rapidly growing area in Idaho. We look forward to building upon our commitment to support and enhance the communities where we do business."

CEO Steve Starks added that Snake River Landing is seen as an ideal location to serve communities from Blackfoot to West Yellowstone. "Our Megaplex business model provides numerous amenities including state-of-the-art technology, luxury loungers, meeting and event space, a variety of concessions, and industry leading guest services. We look forward to providing quality entertainment options for the area's families, nearby college students, and visitors," said Starks.

The Miller Group said it hoped to break ground for the complex this spring.