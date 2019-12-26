Murder threats lead to arrest of California man

Local News

A California man is in jail after allegedly making threats to kill his wife.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested Stephen F. Moreau, 32, after his family showed deputies multiple statements by Moreau that he was going to kill his ex-wife. Moreau also said he would not stop if confronted by law enforcement officers.

The family said it believed Moreau was actively watching his ex-wife's residence and had followed a family member to Idaho Falls Community Hospital, where he believed she was located.

According to deputies, Idaho Falls Police were called to a hit and run crash at the intersection of 25th Street and South St. Clair at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moreau was believed to be driving the vehicle. Officers found Moreau stopped at a stop sign for some time before he exited the vehicle and confronting a motorist behind him, who had honked his horn.

As that vehicle attempted to drive around him, Moreau intentionally backed his vehicle into the passenger side door before driving away from the scene.

As officers searched the area, they learned Moreau had eentered the hospital looking for his wife. The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown while officers searched the building.

Moreau was later spotted driving on South St. Clair near 17th Street. Deputies initiated a "high risk" stop with assistance from Idaho Falls officers. Moreau was then taken into custody without further incident.

Police transported Moreau to the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with felony aggravated assault related to the traffic collision. Moreau was also issued a misdemeanor citation for 2nd degree stalking and forbidden from returning to Idaho Falls Community Hospital.