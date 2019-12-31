Skip to Content
Local News
By
New
today at 11:02 am
Published 11:22 am

DNA Doe Project help Clark County identify murder victim

DNA Doe Project help Clark County identify murder victim
KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After 40 years, Clark County investigators have identified the victim of a gruesome murder whose dismembered body was discovered in a cave in Dubois.

A press conference is being held at the Dubois Community Center Tuesday at 1 p.m. to officially announce the victim's identity.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office, with the help of investigators at Idaho State University and researchers from the John Doe Project, say they have found a match through genealogical tests. By extracting DNA from the victim’s bones, investigators were able to find relatives to declare a positive identification.

Local News 8’s Brady Halbleib will be at the press conference. He will have the full story tonight at 10.

Brady Halbleib

Brady Halbleib

