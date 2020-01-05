Skip to Content
Accident sends one to hospital

Accident at 49th South Ammon Road in Ammon Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
Todd Kunz
Accident at 49th South Ammon Road in Ammon Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIF) - An accident at the intersection of 49th South and Ammon Road in Ammon Sunday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. A Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy did not know the extent of the person’s injuries.

The accident happened during the 4 p.m. hour. The wreck involved a small blue crossover SUV and a truck pulling a small utility trailer.

Details of the accident are not known at this time, including if snowy weather and slicks roads possibly played a factor.

Deputies blocked off the intersection in all four directions while they investigated and cleaned up the debris.

