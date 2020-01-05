Accident sends one to hospital

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIF) - An accident at the intersection of 49th South and Ammon Road in Ammon Sunday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. A Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy did not know the extent of the person’s injuries.

The accident happened during the 4 p.m. hour. The wreck involved a small blue crossover SUV and a truck pulling a small utility trailer.

Details of the accident are not known at this time, including if snowy weather and slicks roads possibly played a factor.

Deputies blocked off the intersection in all four directions while they investigated and cleaned up the debris.