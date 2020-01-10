Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office receives massage chair donation

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ahhhsome Relaxation donated three massage chairs to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The massage chairs will be placed in each of the department’s facilities for deputy use.

“This generous donation of massage chairs to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is very appreciated,” Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde said. "This will give the deputies a much-needed break in stressful times."

Ahhhsome Relaxation COO Alyce Jeppesen said she hopes deputies will use the chairs to take care of themselves after they spend their day taking care of the community.

“We appreciate everything the sheriff’s office does for our community and recognize the stress their service places on deputies and their families,” Jeppesen said. “Having these chairs available in the department will give deputies another tool to help improve their health and reduce the impact of stress in their lives.”

Ahhhsome Relaxation is a 24/7 relaxation and wellness center. You can learn more HERE.