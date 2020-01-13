Idaho Falls snow removal begins

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Since the recent snowstorm dumped moe than two inches of snow on Idaho Falls, it officially qualifies as a "snow event".

What that means, according to the city's "Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual" is a snow removal effort.

Parking restrictions are now in place and vehicles should be moved off of all city streets to allow room for plows.

Any vehicles parked on the streets after a snow event will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with the parking restrictions.

City officials say moving vehicles off the street is the most helpful thing a community member can do to facilitate snow removal. Some narrow steets may not be plowed at all if equipment cannot safely drive down them.

You can track their progress here.

The following restrictions apply:

ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking restrictions for streets within Zone B include no parking during a snow event, effective immediately until completion. The city will issue another notice when snow removal operations are complete.

DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Crews will plow downtown during the early morning hours to minimize the impact on businesses. Parking restrictions are in place from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS

During a snow event, parking restrictions for streets within Zone A are as follows:

No parking on north & south streets on any even calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Tuesday, Jan. 14)

No parking on east & west streets on any odd calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wednesday, Jan. 15)